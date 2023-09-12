Mason in court for allegedly snatching lady’s handbag

A 30-year-old mason Usman Abubakar, was arraigned on Tuesday at a Kaduna Magistrates Court for allegedly snatching a lady’s handbag.

Abubakar whose resident is unknown is being charged with stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 2 at Ali Akilu Road Kaduna.

According to Leo, the defendant acted in a dubious manner and snatched a handbag belonging to one Halima Haruna while she was waiting to board a bus home.

He said the bag contained make-up materials valued at N26,000, an iPhone valued at N163,000, power bank valued at N15, 000, cash sum of N20,000.

The prosecutor added that the defendant was caught and handed over to the police when the complainant raised an alarm.

He said that the offence contravened Section 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Emmanuel ordered that the surety must provide means of identification and then adjourned the case until Sept. 27, for hearing.