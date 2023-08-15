Man butchers his brother’s two children in Ogun

A 57-year-old father of three, Taye Agbaje, has reportedly confessed to how he brutally butchered two kids belonging to his younger brother, Idowu Agbaje, around the Kemta area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

In a viral video, he disclosed how he hacked the two boys: Promise, 9, and his seven-year-old younger brother, Testimony.

He said he did it inside the bush and left their bodies there.

Agbaje, while being queried in the video, denied killing the innocent kids for money-making ritual purposes, but couldn’t explain why their private parts were also missing.

Sources said the suspect, who had since been arrested by the police, had on August 6, 2023 gone to the victims’ house at the Kemta area of Abeokuta, while their parents were not at home and took them away on his bike.

After the parents returned home and found the children missing, their father, Idowu Agbaje, raised the alarm.

A neighbour later said he saw the two boys on a motorcycle with his elder brother.

A resident, who didn’t want his name in print, said: “Taye denied knowing the whereabouts of the boys.

“When people said they saw him with the boys, he said he only took them to the market.”

ALSO READ:

He was, however, said to have been taken to Kemta Police Division, where he confessed to have killed the boys.

Agbaje, thereafter, took the police to the bush where he slaughtered the victims and left their bodies.

The resident narrated: “We all saw the bodies before the police evacuated them to the mortuary.

“Taye did not give any particular reason for his action, he only said the mother of the kids had spiritually taken his glory for her husband.

“This is very shocking.”

Spokesperson of the police in the state, SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident, describing it as incomprehensible.

Odutola said the suspect had been quizzed and taken into custody.

She said: “The suspect didn’t give any specific reason why he killed his brother’s children.

“There was no sign of remorse.

“He was just blaming Satan, Satan.”

The Sun.