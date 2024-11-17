Let’s focus on service delivery, Ogbuku enjoins Niger Deltans

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has pledged to focus on serving the people of the Niger Delta region as mandated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking during a radio programme on Rhythm 94.7 in Yenagoa, Ogbuku dismissed insinuations that he was planning to contest for the governorship election in Bayelsa State in 2027.

He declared: “I don’t have any ticket to contest the governorship of Bayelsa State in 2027. I want all those people who are forming groups and causing confusion through unsolicited solidarity to desist from that because the only ambition I have is to serve the people of Niger Delta and President Bola Tinubu for the four years term given to me. If I should have any ambition, it is to re-elect President Bola Tinubu in 2027.”

Addressing the reported misunderstanding between him and the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, Ogbuku clarified: “I don’t have any problem with my good friend, His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri. In fact, we have good relations even now, and I can tell you that the Governor has been supportive and proven to be a father to all.”

The NDDC boss stated that the recent visit of the Commission’s Executive Management members to the Bayelsa State Governor strengthened their collaboration, noting that it was geared towards ensuring synergy between the Commission and state governments.

Ogbuku advised Bayelsans to avoid unnecessary criticism, name-calling and blame games, as these defeat the aim of enriching collaboration between the Commission and state governments.

He said: “I want to, on behalf of all those who must have disrespected the governor over his harmless statement during our visit, apologise and appeal to him to please forgive them and see them as his children. I will never and cannot send anyone to talk down on the person of the Governor whom I hold in high esteem.”

“What will give me the greatest joy is to see all Bayelsans working together for the development of the state with those at the federal level, especially the Minister for Petroleum (Oil), myself and other sons and daughters holding positions of influence to bring development to our people.”

Ogbuku observed that Niger Deltans were confronted by the same environmental challenges which needed to be tackled holistically. He said this informed the recent commencement of the channelisation of Kolo Creek, connecting the Okarki-Otuogidi-Ogbia communities of Rivers and Bayelsa states.

He explained that the project would remove all the blockages causing flooding in the communities in both states, adding that it would not only prevent flooding but also boost commercial activities in the communities.

Ogbuku also noted that the NDDC was constructing six multi-purpose emergency shelters in Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers states to provide relief to Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in the event of flooding in the Niger Delta region.

He observed that the project was conceived as a response to the frequent flooding challenges faced by Niger Deltans. He noted that facilities at the emergency shelter would include essential amenities such as a school, hospital, cafeteria, police post, and recreation centre, providing comprehensive support to the communities in times of distress.

He explained: “We have six of these facilities currently under construction in Otuokpoti and Odi, in Bayelsa State, while the ones in Delta State are being built in Patani and Ozoro and another two in Rivers State.

Speaking on collaborations with other organisations, Ogbuku noted that the NDDC had made significant gains since it embraced Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) as a major policy thrust.

He said one such positive outcome was signing a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between the NDDC and the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Limited, NLNG, to collaborate on diverse fronts in delivering sustainable development projects.

He said that the Commission had resumed its Free Healthcare Programme, which caters to the needs of rural communities, as part of the Commission’s commitment to enhance healthcare delivery to the people of the Niger Delta region.

He recalled that between May 18 and May 28, 2024, the NDDC commissioned five major development projects across the Niger Delta region. According to him, this included the 9km Obehie-Oke-Ikpe road in Ukwa West LGA, Abia State; the 27.5-kilometre Ogbia -Nembe Road, constructed in partnership with Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC; the 1×15MVA 33/11KV electricity injection substation in Amufi, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area in Benin City, Edo State; the 45km double-circuit 33KV feeder line from Omotosho Power Station to Okitipupa, Ondo State and the NDDC 6km Iko-Atabrikang-Akata-Opulom-Ikot Inwang-Okoroutip-Iwochang Road and 600m Ibeno Bridge in Ibeno LGA, Akwa Ibom State.

