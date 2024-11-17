Tinubu congratulates Governor Aiyedatiwa on election victory

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with the winner of Saturday’s Ondo State Governorship election, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress, while also commending the peaceful conduct of the process.

The President congratulated Aiyedatiwa and other candidates of the 17 political parties for the maturity and sense of purpose demonstrated during the campaigns and the election, attributing the success of the polls to the civility in the state.

He enjoined the political actors to allow their orderly conduct to permeate the post-election activities and processes.

President Tinubu believes the Ondo State election was another litmus test of the capacity of the Independent National Electoral Commission, affirming that the electoral body justified the confidence of the people with early preparations, deployment of staff and materials, and handling of the electoral process.

The President also commends INEC for the efficiency of uploading more than 98 percent of results on the same day of the elections.

President Tinubu extended his appreciation to the Nigerian Police Force, National Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, National Youth Service Corps, the military and other security outfits for their professionalism in maintaining peace and order.

The President urged candidates dissatisfied with the outcome of the election to explore the opportunities provided by the judicial system to seek redress on areas of conflict.

