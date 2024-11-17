Okpebholo congratulates Ondo’s Aiyedatiwa on re-election victory

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has extended his congratulations to the people of Ondo State for re-electing the All Progressives Congress candidate, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in the governorship election held last Saturday.

Governor Okpebholo expressed his commitment to collaborating with Governor Aiyedatiwa to foster growth and prosperity for both Edo and Ondo states.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Okpebholo prayed for divine wisdom for Aiyedatiwa to effectively lead Ondo State and deliver meaningful development during his next four years in office.

“I congratulate my friend and brother, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, on his re-election victory in last Saturday’s governorship election,” the statement read.

“His victory is a positive sign, and I am confident we will work closely to bring peace and development to our States as good neighbors.

Also Read:

“I also commend the people of Ondo State for their trust in Governor Aiyedatiwa. I am certain he will continue to bring prosperity to the State and contribute to Nigeria’s progress,” the Governor stated.

Post Views: 15