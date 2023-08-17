Lagos rescues four victims of defilement, hands suspect to police

The Lagos State Office of the Public Defender (OPD) has rescued four young victims of defilement from one Sunday Fatoba (41) in Ikorodu area of the state.

Its director, Olubunmi Adesomoju, stated Thursday that the suspect allegedly had regular intercourse with the victims whose ages range between 11 years and 14 years.

She added that Police at Igbogbo, Ikorodu, already arrested Fatoba with help from members of the public.

“Members of the public and community leaders collaborated with the police to effect the arrest of the suspect and are assisting with on-going investigation,’’ she stated.

The director commended the community leaders and residents for standing by the law to ensure justice for the victims.

Adesomoju urged Lagos State residents to join hands with the OPD to combat the rising trend of defilement.

“Join hands with the OPD to fight against the violation of human rights.

“Support protection of the vulnerable in the society and report cases of rape and defilement to the nearest office of the OPD,’’ she admonished.

She assured that the OPD would protect the identities of informants and that information given would get prompt attention.