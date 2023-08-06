Lagos Police arrests three suspected cultists, recovers three locally made guns, illicit drugs

Juliana Francis

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested three suspected cultists, Abass Oluwatosin, Babatunde Daniel, and Fagboun Idris, and recovered three locally made guns.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, who mentioned the incident, said the Police arrested both suspects on 31st of July 2023 at about 4:30 Pm after receiving complaints concerning their activities.

These complaints, it was gathered, caused Owohunwa to order a raid of White sand and environs in Ijora, leading to the arrests and recoveries.

Owohunwa said: “Three locally made guns, illicit drugs, and a large quantity of substances suspected to be Indian hemp were also recovered from their hideout. Investigation reveals they have no fixed address while efforts are on to arrest fleeing suspects. Suspects will be arraigned.”

Similarly on July 21, 2023, operatives of the Lagos State Command, upon credible intelligence gathered concerning the activities of some hoodlums terrorising the Ajegunle Apapa area of Lagos State, swung into action, and arrested Samson Isaac, 37, in connection with cult-related activities.

Preliminary investigation so far reveals the two have been involved in robbery and cultist-related activities in those environs.

Further investigation revealed the suspects to be members of Aiye confraternity cult group. Efforts and strategies have been put in place to arrest his fleeing gang members and recover their weapons.