BBNaija star graduates with distinction from US aeronautical varsity

The winner of the 2018 Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ show, Miracle Igbokwe, has graduated with distinction from the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Florida, USA.

The reality TV star disclosed this on his Instagram story on Friday, sharing a video of the moment he climbed the stage to receive his certificate.

Igbokwe obtained his Private Pilot License and Flight Dispatcher License.

In June 2019, he further disclosed that he obtained his certification as an “Instrument Rated” pilot.

He was also reported to have celebrated passing his Flight Instructor exam in 2023, as he completed his aviation training and earned pilot certification from US aviation authorities in 2024.

Igbokwe was in aviation school before the BBNaija show and returned to complete his training immediately after clinching the grand prize.