Conference to advance Africa’s development through philanthropy

Some stakeholders in the philanthropy business in Africa have put together a conference to advance the development of the continent through philanthropy efforts.

The Programme Coordinator of the Fifth African Philanthropy Conference, Briggs Bomba, disclosed this on Wednesday in Senegal.

He said the conference would facilitate progressive dialogue and action within the field of African philanthropy.

Bomba, who is also the Programme Director, TrustAfrica, stated that the conference would be held at the Elephant Hills Resort in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe from 29th July to 2nd August, 2024.

This year’s conference, according to him, is being convened under the theme “The Next Frontiers of African Philanthropy” and would mark a pivotal opportunity to assess and shape the continent’s philanthropic landscape.

He said, “The conference will be of immense value to individuals and organisations who are committed to advancing development in Africa through philanthropic efforts – these include academia, donors, non-profit organisations, government agencies, corporate entities, media, and other stakeholders.”

He added that some activities would also be hosted in Livingstone in Zambia during the five-day conference.

“Delegates of the conference will enjoy a programme that includes sessions on timely sub-themes such as Restitution of African Cultural Heritage and Reparations, Climate Justice – Just Transitions & Green Resourcing, Social Justice and Peacebuilding, and Feminist Philanthropy to guide their participation through panels discussions, workshops and community outreach.

“To foster the spirit of collaboration, organisers of the conference have welcomed partners in the sector to contribute sessions and activities that will form part of the programme,” Bomba stated.

The Director of the Centre on African Philanthropy and Social Investment (CAPSI), Prof. Bhekinkosi Moyo, described the conference as a collective response to the dynamic changes reshaping African philanthropy.

“We look forward to welcoming thought leaders, practitioners, academics, and advocates to explore the new terrains of the sector and chart a course for impactful action that benefits all stakeholders on the continent,” said Moyo who is the Chair of the fifth African Philanthropy Conference Secretariat.

The conference was conceptualised in response to the need for a pan-African space that will promote philanthropy on the continent and set agendas for future interventions individually and collectively.

Hosted as an annual convening and attracting a growing number of delegates from different corners of the world with each iteration, the conference is curated to encompasses a diverse range of topics, including:

Philanthropic responses to pertinent issues on the Continent;

The role and impact of technologies in philanthropy

Community-centric approaches to giving innovative financing models for social impact.