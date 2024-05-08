Access Holdings vests  23.8m units of shares on senior executives

In line with the disclosure requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Nigerian Exchange Limited, Access Holdings Plc, Africa’s leading financial services group, has announced the award of 23.8 million ordinary shares to some of its senior executives and executives of Access Bank, its flagship subsidiary.

This is in pursuant of the terms of its shareholders approved Employees Performance Share Plan.

Bolaji Agbede, the Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Roosevelt Ogbonna, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank, and six others were vested with 23,883,790 units of the Group’s shares, worth a combined N427.13 million.

This was disclosed via notices duly filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Tuesday.

According to the filings, Ogbonna got the highest amount of shares totalling 12,345,679 units and worth N220.37 million, having been traded at N17.85 per share.

Agbede was vested with 2,216,992 units of shares, valued at N39.795 million.

Other directors, who had shares vested include Seyi Kumapayi, Executive Director, African Subsidiaries, Access Bank, with 1,234,568 worth N22.16 million; Iyabo Soji-Okusanya, Executive Director, Commercial and Investment Banking Division, Access Bank, with 1,691,308 at N17.95 per share. Her vested shares are valued at N30.36 million, and Chizoma Okoli, Access Bank’s Deputy Managing Director, Retail South, who got 1,728,395 units valued at N30.85 million.

Dr Gregory Jobome, Executive Director, Risk Management, and Hadiza Ambursa, Executive Director, Commercial Banking, were each vested with 1,728,395 valued at N30.85m and N31.02m respectively. Access Holdings’ Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, was vested with 1,210,058 units of the Group’s shares worth N21.72m.

The shares were vested on May 3rd and May 6th.

The vesting of the shares is not a purchase or sale transaction in the context of the Exchange’s Rules.