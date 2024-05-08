YPP urges FG to reconsider Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project

The Young Progressives Party has advised the Federal Government to reconsider its stand on going ahead with the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project despite criticisms by the opposition.

Egbeola Martins, YPP National Publicity Secretary, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria.

During the interview on Wednesday in Abuja, Martins urged the government to place priority on the other sectors that needed immediate attention rather than go ahead with the Lagos-Calabar project.

He said that there was the need for the government to prioritise critical sectors that needed immediate attention before executing new projects.

He said: “Just like a popular saying, the key is not to prioritise what’s on your schedule, but to schedule your priorities and this comes to mind at this critical moment with the inability of the ruling government to properly schedule their priorities, especially in the midst of abject poverty made worse by the imposition of reckless and insensitive anti-masses policies.

“The Lagos-Calabar coastal project even though it is necessary, it is however not expedient, hence not the immediate priority of the government as there are more pressing issues.

“Issues such as the poor state of education, health, power, spate of insecurity and poverty confronting the nation.”

Martins said that with the array of abandoned projects such as the Ajaokuta steel mill, East-West Road, and the Lagos-Abuja Supersonic Highway scattered across the country, the Lagos-Calabar project should be halted.