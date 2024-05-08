Why you should dissolve your cabinet now, Senator tells Tinubu 

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, representing Ondo South Senatorial District, has asked President Bola Tinubu to dissolve his cabinet immediately.

The senator made this call in an interview on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” on Wednesday.

Ibrahim, a member of the Appropriation Committee in the Senate, noted that President Tinubu’s ministers are too cold.

He said: “You have to dissolve the cabinet. You have to come up with knowledgeable people. The cabinet is too cold.”

Ibrahim said the ministers do not fall in the country’s “Grade A” and are not the best for Nigeria’s considering the economic situation of the country since the inauguration of President Tinubu.

The senator said some of the ministers that have been accused of corruption should be dropped.

He said, “If you fail to do that, you will be carrying their burdens and that will be terrible for our country.

