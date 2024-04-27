Anambra: Police ready to honour retiring CP Adeoye

The Anambra State Police Command says preparations are in full gear to honour the retiring CP Aderemi Olufemi Adeoye, who retires from the force on May 1, 2024.

A News Agency of Nigeria Correspondent, monitoring the level of preparations for the ceremony, said Adeoye is retiring after 35 years of service in the force.

NAN also reports that the ceremony begins with the traditional pull-out parade on Saturday at the Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, which is highly guarded by police officers and other sister security outfits in the state.

Meanwhile, Adeoye’s colleagues have poured encomiums on the outgoing Anambra Commissioner of Police, most of them saying he did very well as a police officer.

They described the pull-out parade as one of its finest activities and are looking forward to its commencement immediately after the sanitation exercise in the state.

Friday Agbo of the Anambra Government House said that the essence of the pull out parade is to say goodbye to an officer who had served the police force actively for 35 years.

Agbo said that Adeoye had defined police work in positivity and instilled discipline and professionalism in police officers deployed to the state.

“Adeoye has made me and most officers enjoy police work and we have been able to put in zeal to discharge our duties proudly.

Most officers who spoke in anonymity described Adeoye as a fine police officer who will be missed in the force but assured that they will build on his legacies.

Adeoye was made Commissioner of Police for Anambra State Command on June 30, 2023.

He hails from Modakeke in Ife-East Local Government Area of Osun State.

Anambra Police command spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, described Adeyoe as an officer who valued and cherished police work and all it stands for.

Ikenga said that the outgoing CP, with his midas touch, has changed the narrative of police officers in the state.

He assured residents and friends of police to join in the pull out parade as a way to say thank you to the outgoing officer.