Employment scam: ICPC secures five years jail term for NSCDC Commandant

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has secured the conviction of Christopher Oluchukwu, a Commandant with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, for his involvement in an employment scam.

The ICPC filed the case at the Katsina State High Court 3.

The convict was accused of receiving the sum of N200,000:00, N300,000:00 and N400,000:00 respectively from three individuals under the pretext of securing jobs for their children with the NSCDC.

The victims had reported the matter to ICPC after the convict failed to procure the said jobs and refused to refund their money.

During the course of the trial, counsel for ICPC, Ibrahim Garba, had in nine counts, told the court how the action of the convict negates Sections 8,10 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

One of the counts read: “That you Christopher Oluchukwu Ugwubujo on or about 25th and 28th day of November, 2014 within the jurisdiction of this Court while being a public officer with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) conferred corrupt advantage upon yourself by obtaining a total sum of four hundred thousand naira (N400, 000. 00) from one…for a job placement for her daughter into NSCDC and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.”

In his ruling on Tuesday, Justice Abbas Bawale found Oluchukwu guilty on all nine counts and sentenced him to five years imprisonment without an option of fine.

Similarly, the trial judge pronounced that the sentences were to run concurrently.

He also held that even though the defendant was at large (he jumped bail), his sureties should be arrested and kept in custody for further investigation.