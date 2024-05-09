We’re not on strike, says UniAbuja’s Medical and Dental Academics 

The University of Abuja branch of the Nigerian Medical and Dental Academics has dissociated itself from the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities members of the university, saying that NAMDA is not part of the strike.
The branch said this in a statement titled: “We are not on strike” and made available to journalists in Abuja on Thursday.
In the statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Prof Kolawole Olorunshola and the Secretary, Dr Jonah Peter, UniAbuja NAMDA stated that it has resolved not to be part of the ongoing strike by ASUU members in the university.
It further urged the general public to note that members of NAMDA are currently teaching the students in the campus, saying that normal academic activities will continue in the College of Health Sciences, UniAbuja.
The statement read in part, “On behalf of the Nigerian Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA), University of Abuja Branch, we write to inform you that NAMDA held a virtual emergency congress meeting on Saturday, the 4th May, 2024.
“Our members have resolved not to be part of the ongoing strike declared by the University of Abuja ASUU members.
“As far as NAMDA members on this campus are concerned, normal academic activities will continue in the College of Health Sciences, University of Abuja.”