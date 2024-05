Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has celebrated the premiere of her movie: “Water and Garri,” in the United States of America.

The “somebody son go find me one day” crooner did this with a short video and photos on her X page on Wednesday.

Savage wrote: “Thank you to everyone that showed up for the US premiere of Water & Garri ❤️

“We’re coming home!

“Lagos see you tomorrow.”

Thank you to everyone that showed up for the US premiere of Water & Garri ❤️



We're coming home! Lagos see you tomorrow pic.twitter.com/rVil9JxY71 — Tiwa Savage ⚔️ (@TiwaSavage) May 8, 2024