Lagos arrests mechanics operating under bridge + Video

The Lagos State Government has arrested three mechanics operating under a bridge in the state.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, revealed this in a post on Friday.

In the post on his X handle, Wahab said: “3 recalcitrant mechanics operating under Idera Bridge, Ikorodu after being warned and served several notices but refused to vacate the place were arrested this afternoon.

“They will be prosecuted in accordance with the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law.”

Three mechanics arrested for operating under Lagos bridge pic.twitter.com/KjAnksQ5XV — The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) April 27, 2024