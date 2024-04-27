Trending
Crime

Lagos arrests mechanics operating under bridge + Video

Hassan MuazBy Updated:No Comments

The Lagos State Government has arrested three mechanics operating under a bridge in the state.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, revealed this in a post on Friday.

In the post on his X handle, Wahab said: “3 recalcitrant mechanics operating under Idera Bridge, Ikorodu after being warned and served several notices but refused to vacate the place were arrested this afternoon. 

Also Read:

“They will be prosecuted in accordance with the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law.”

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

Share.

Related Posts