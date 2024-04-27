Experts meet in Akure on Tinubu’s economic policies

Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, has been grappling with economic challenges for decades despite its vast natural resources and human capital.

In recent years, the economy has faced significant headwinds, including a recession, currency fluctuations, and a decline in oil prices.

In response to these challenges, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has launched a new economic strategy focused on promoting a home-grown economy.

The approach aims to harness local resources, talent, and innovation to drive economic growth and development.

As part of this effort, a high-level forum has been convened in Akure, Ondo State to bring together experts, policymakers and stakeholders to discuss the prospects and challenges of a home-grown economy.

The event, organised by Treasure Newspaper, tagged: “Home-Grown Economy as a Roadmap for Economic Sustainability,” promises to be a thought-provoking and insightful discussion on the future of Nigeria’s economy.

The event will feature the Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa; National President, Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, Debio Adeniran, who doubles as the Chairman of the Occasion (Human Rights); Vice Chairman of All Progressives Congress, South West Zone, Hon D.I. Kekemeke, who is the Chairman of the Occasion on Politics; Senator Biodun Olujimi, former representative of Ekiti South Senatorial District, also the Mother of the Day; Deji of Akure Kingdom and Royal Father of the day, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi; and Guest Lecturer, Dr. Olusegun Mayegun.