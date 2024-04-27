NANTA elects new president, other executives

Yinka Folami, Chief Executive Officer of Travel and Logistics Centre Limited, has emerged as the 45th National President of the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies.

This was announced shortly after NANTA’s elective Annual General Meeting held in Lagos State on Friday.

Folami beat his co-contestant, Daisi Olotu, with a vote margin of 128, as Folami got 283 votes while Olotu got 155 votes.

Also, Chinyere Umeasiegbu, founder of Global Links and Services, emerged the first National Deputy President of the association.

Dr. Olatokunbo Dagunduro, Chief Executive Officer, Rhapsody Travels and Tours Limited, emerged the second deputy president of the association.

Yinka Ladipo won as the Financial Secretary; Abdulrazak Ibrahim, Treasurer; Johnson Ugochukwu, Internal Auditor; Adelola Adewole, Publicity Secretary; and Yinka Olapade, Vice President, Lagos Zone.

Other executive members are: Nasir Chamo, Vice President North; Ehiogie Hope, Vice President East; Babatunde Adesokan, Vice President West; and Kemabonta Uloma, Vice President, Abuja Zone.

In his remarks, Folami said: “I congratulate every member of NANTA that gave me this support.

“This victory is for all of us.

“We will continue from where this immediate past administration stopped.

“Mrs. Susan Akporiaye stood for empowerment and recognition for NANTA.

“We will continue with this.

“Congratulations to Mr. Daisi, my opponent, because he offered himself to serve.

“He is someone I respect and honour so much.

“I will keep my promise to ensure we live harmoniously and remain focused.

“With you all, NANTA will move forward.”

Earlier, Susan Akporiaye, the immediate past president of the association, appreciated all members for their cooperation in the course of her tenure.

Akporiaye gave out presidential awards to appreciate the North Zone for its determination and resilience as well as the Eastern Zone, which she said was the most active and proactive zone in noticeable transformation.

She also presented a presidential award of recognition to Golden Gates Travels, located in Singapore, for the agency’s transparency and honesty to members of the association over the years.

Akporiaye commended all members of staff of the association for their dedication and hard work during her tenure as the president.