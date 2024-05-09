Center LSD trains Osun CSOs on OGP process 

The African Center for Leadership, Strategy and Development on Wednesday trained Civil Society Organisations in Osun State on the Open Government Partnership process.

The training, which took place on Wednesday, was aimed at building the capacity of State and non-State actors on OGP.

It was also tailored towards the development of the OGP state Action Plan for Osun State.

Participants drawn from various civil societies, media and non-governmental organisations in the state attended the training, which was supported by MacArthur Foundation.

The OGP Civil Society Advisor, Uchenna Arisukwu, took participants through the OGP process, highlighting the history, principles, mode of operation, action plan development, implementation, monitoring and evaluation.

He expressed the commitment of the OGP secretariat to work with Osun CSOs and the state government to ensure that the state signs into the OGP.

Arisukwu said OGP entails transparency and collective efforts towards ensuring good governance so as to ensure that citizens participate and derive maximum benefits for government activities.

The Executive Director of Center LSD, Monday Osasah, charged the CSOs in Osun State to work together and speak with one voice to achieve the objectives of OGP.

Some of the participants included Alhaja Sadist Oladapo, Chairperson, Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria; Wasiu Ajadosu, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Osun State Chapter; Bisola Ariwodola, Chairperson, National Association of Women Journalists; Michel Ebofin, Chief Executive Officer of Mowalek Center for Sustainable Community Development; Lameed Gafar of Development Watch Network; Timothy Agbor of Guardian newspaper; Oluwafemi Stephen, Chairman, Joint National Association of Person with Disabilities; Prince Hameed Oyegbade of Daily Trust newspapers; and Bunmi Olaseinde of National Orientation Agency.

Others were former chairpersons of JONAPWD and NAWOJ, Kehinde Onitiju and Motunrayo Ayegbayo; Ejalonibu Ezekiel, Executive Director, Livingspring Human Development Initiative; and Professor Dudusola Iyabode, Chairperson, Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria.