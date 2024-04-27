Man caught with human head exhumed from CAN cemetery

A 50-year-old man, Adebanjo Segun, has been caught in Ogun State with a decomposing human head.

According to available information, the suspect severed the decomposing head from a corpse he exhumed.

The Eagle Online was told that Segun exhumed the corpse from the cemetery of the Christian Association of Nigeria at Ago Omu Ijebu area of Ogun State.

He was apprehended by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command and those of So Safe, the Ogun State Government security outfit at about 2:20pm on Friday.

The Eagle Online was told that the suspect, who confessed to the crime, will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Ogun State Police command for further investigation.

The spokesperson of the Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the development to The Eagle Online.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, however, said she would provide more details soon.