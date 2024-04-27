Bello: Ex-presidential aide queries school for collecting $700,000 excess fees

Seasoned journalist and former presidential aide, Laolu Akande, has raised concerns over the decision of the American International School, Abuja to ’accept $760,000 advance fee from a former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, for his children’s school fees.

The journalist made this known on Friday on a Channels Television’s programme: “InsideSources With Laolu Akande.”

It will be recalled that the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, had on Tuesday levelled the allegation against Bello at a news briefing.

Akande, a Nigerian-American, who himself practiced journalism in leading US newspapers before relocating to Nigeria, said: “Unknown to many people, besides the several other billions, which Bello is alleged to have stolen, the EFCC has also secured a refund of over $760,000 paid in by his nephew, Alli Bello, who is the current Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kogi State.

“He paid the money to the American International School in Abuja as pre-paid advance school fees for both of their children to cover several years.

“And we are told that the rule in the school is that you don’t pay more than two years max, in advance.”

Akande noted that the advance payment beyond the American International School’s limit could be a form of money laundering.

He continued: “More befuddling, however, last week, Governor Usman Ododo allegedly whisked his predecessor away to prevent the EFCC from arresting him in Abuja.

“Both of them, their conduct is a big shame to all of us as a people and country.

“We have a former Governor behaving like a fugitive.

“Why is Bello afraid of arrest?”

The controversy arose when reports surfaced alleging that the American International School, Abuja accepted the substantial advance payment from Bello.

Also Read:

Before returning to Nigeria in 2015, Akande was a US college professor, a communication consultant and also worked at the Philadelphia Inquirer and Newsday in Long Island, New York.

He is the only Nigerian journalist to have conducted an interview with a sitting US president in 2003.

He interviewed former President George Bush at the White House.