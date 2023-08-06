Group congratulates APC new National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, on elevation 

The Osogbo Affairs Forum (OSAF), a body of Osogbo-born professionals home and abroad, has expressed its felicitations with Senator Ajibola Basiru, on his elevation as the National Secretary of the Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a congratulatory statement jointly signed by Abdulrahman Okunade and Hameed Oyegbade, the Forum’s Steering Committee Chairman and Coordinator respectively, the Forum expressed its confidence in Basiru’s ability to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the national assignment.

According to the statement, “We congratulate and rejoice with our brother, Senator Ajibola Basiru, PhD on the decision of the ruling party, the APC to entrust him with the management of its national Secretariat.

“We are convinced that the party’s choice of Basiru, out of thousands of other equally qualified members, is a testament to the party’s acknowledgement of his partisan loyalty and exceptional administrative competence.

“It is our confidence that Sen Ajibola Basiru, a core Osogbo-born professional, will acquit himself creditably well on the assignment, with a view to assisting the ruling party to positively impact the country”, the Forum said.