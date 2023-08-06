Lagos Police end business for bridge rail vandals, foreign currency counterfeiter

Juliana Francis

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 39-year-old Zarhanu Garba and his buddy, 42-year-old Maikusa Mohammed for vandalism of Aluminium rails on the Iganmu bridge.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa said that the suspects were arrested following credible intelligence received on August 2, 2023 at about 2:2am.

It was gathered that Police operatives from the Iponri division swung into action, caught both men right in the act and arrested them.

At least five bridge aluminium rails were recovered from them.

“They will be charged to court for prosecution immediately after the conclusion of the investigation,” said Owohunwa.

The command also busted 56-year-old George Ebukeebuna who allegedly specialised in counterfeiting currencies.

According to Owohunwa, one Emmanuel of Trade-Fair Complex Lagos lodged a complaint against George Ebukeebuna, saying that the suspect came to their office with a wrapped parcel to be sent to Congo Kinshasha.

After unwrapping it to ascertain the contents, it was discovered to be 245 fake $50 notes.

The CP said that the suspect has since confessed to the crime and will be arraigned soon.