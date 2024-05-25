Tinubu greets Chief Edwin Clark on birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, on the special occasion of his 97th birthday

Tinubu’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his spokesman Ajuri Ngelale on Saturday.

According to the statement, President Tinubu joins family, friends, and well-wishers to celebrate an inimitable figure in Nigeria’s political evolution.

It said the President salutes Chief Clark for his contributions to the nation in many capacities, especially as a guide to various administrations and as a catalyst for critical discourses and causes in furtherance of national development.

As the elder statesman marks his birthday, the President wishes him many more years in good health.