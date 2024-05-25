DJ Cuppy shows up at Buckingham Palace in sweet Nigerian style + Photos

Nigerian Disc Jockey, Florence Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, has honoured an invitation by King Charles at Buckingham Palace, London, United Kingdom.
The daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola showed up in a stylish Nigerian buba and a short skirt made from aso oke.
She also adorned a head gear made from aso oke and a bold bead for her neck.
The occasion was: “The King’s Trust Award 2024.”
DJ Cuppy said of the event on her X handle: “Honoured to have been invited for a special reception with his Majesty the King, at Buckingham palace.
“I am SO proud to be a @KingsTrustInt Ambassador.”