Primate Ayodele to Tinubu: Don’t be deceived, Nigeria still bleeding

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has told President Bola Tinubu that Nigeria is still bleeding.

The reaction of Primate Ayodele followed the pronouncement by President Tinubu that he had stopped the nation’s bleeding.

He said Nigeria was no longer bleeding due to the reforms his administration had carried out.

But Primate Ayodele in a reaction made it known that the President is being deceived by people around him.

The prophet explained that things are getting worse every day and Nigerians are languishing in pains due to the economic hardship the administration brought upon them.

He stated that people can’t afford to buy essential commodities because of inflation and it is highly insensitive to say things are getting better.

Also Read:

He said: “Nigeria is still bleeding, it may not affect the rich but every day, people are crying because of how bad things are.

“Tinubu should do a survey of prices of commodities in the market and see how bad things are for Nigerians.

“People are in anguish, Tinubu must not allow anyone deceive him that it is well, it is not yet well.

“People can’t afford a three-square meal, it’s getting worse every day.

“Don’t be deceived at all; people are in serious pains except those who are in government.”

The prophet, who is actively involved in feeding the less privileged, asserted that he spends more money to feed more than 7,000 people monthly and that the standard of living has dropped drastically.

Ayodele said: “I am close to the grass root and I know how much I spend to support the masses just to feed.

“I feed more than 7,000 of them monthly.

“Tinubu should not celebrate anything because Nigerians are suffering.

“Cost of living has increased; standard of living has dropped drastically.

“Don’t be deceived, people are sad.”

It is worth noting that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, in his remarks also said that President Tinubu has restored hope in the minds of Nigerians.

However, Primate Ayodele described the statement as “wrong” because there is no hope yet for anyone regarding the economic and security situation of the country.

He said: “There is no renewed hope anywhere yet from this government, the hope we need is the one that manifests and turns life around.

“There is no essential commodity that is cheap and affordable for the common man.

“It’s a wrong statement to say this administration has restored hope in the minds of Nigerians.

“This government must be honest with itself, there is no hope yet at all.”