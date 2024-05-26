Three suspects nabbed for alleged smuggling drug hidden in bread into police cell in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command said its operatives have arrested three suspects for allegedly hiding hard drugs in a loaf of bread.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

Hassan said, “The three suspects were arrested for attempted drugs smuggling in a loaf of bread into police cell to a National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control suspect.”

He said the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) arrested three suspects for attempting to supply the hard drugs to a suspect in police custody.

Hassan identified the suspects as John Solomon (male, 38 years), Kunle Oluwale (male, 45 years), and James Daniel Baba (male, 45 years), all residents of Sabon Wuse, Abuja, who were arrested at the charge room of the SCID in Kaduna.

“The suspects were found with a Bomtel handset and an unspecified quantity of drugs hidden inside a loaf of bread.

“They attempted to persuade the Charge Room Officer (CRO) to deliver the loaf of bread to one Gideon Amao, a suspect currently under investigation by the SCID.

He said that investigation was ongoing and further developments would be communicated in due course.

Hassan said the Commissioner of Police , Ali Dabigi, has warned the officers to stay vigilant in order to avoid any unfortunate incidents from happening.