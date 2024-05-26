Police swoop on suspects responsible for house-to-house robbery operation

The Delta State Police Command has swooped on two suspects alleged to be part of a gang that terrorised a community in Asaba, the state capital, moving from house to house and robbing victims.

The Delta State Police Command Spokesman, Bright Edafe, revealed this in a statement he issued to newsmen.

Edafe explained that following reports of armed robbery operations in the metropolis, the Command’s Commissioner, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, strategically deployed all tactical teams to various nipping points in Asaba, Okpanam, Ibusa and other parts of the metro.

He said on May 20, 2024 at about 2am, the Area Command Asaba received complaints that some suspected armed robbers who robbed three houses the night before were sighted around Coka in Asaba.

Edafe said: “The Area Commander swiftly deployed operatives who went all out for the suspects and arrested 21-year-old Ozuluonye Okonkwo.

“The suspect on being interrogated, stated that he and his gang were responsible for the robbery operation around Coka and its environs.

“His confession led to the arrest of one Anukwu Joseph, while the gang leader who is also the gun supplier is presently at large.

“Suspects are in custody and investigation is ongoing.”

In another achievement, the operatives acting on technically generated intelligence on the activities of some suspected kidnappers in Aniocha North Local Government Area, the command deployed operatives led by the Area Commander Asaba, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sunday Oladipo, who stormed the hideout and arrested 32-year-old Ebube Osakwe.

Edafe said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and his gang members, who are at large, carried out a kidnapping in Egu-Agbor and took their victims to Akoko Edo area in Edo State where they usually collect ransom before releasing their victims.

“Further investigation also revealed that in their last operation, they collected the sum of N2.500,000 from their victims.

“Efforts to arrest the other members of the gang are ongoing.”

Among the suspects arrested by the Command were alleged illicit drug dealers.

The image manager said that on May 22 at about 5pm, operatives of Dragon Patrol Teams 25 and 31 while on stop and search duty along Kwale/Ogwashi-Uku Expressway intercepted a white colour Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number FST 210 XD driven by 62-year-old David Ikama, conveying passengers from Onitsha in Anambra State to Warri in Delta State.

Edafe stated: “In their normal proactive way of policing, they subjected the passengers to a search during which some bags loaded with suspected illicit drugs namely 1,266 codeine syrup, 604 tablets of tramadol, 54 tablets of Swinol, 90 sachets of Rohypnol were recovered.

“The suspect David Ikama was arrested and taken into custody while investigation is ongoing.”

CP Olufemi has directed that all Tactical Commanders and Divisional Police Officers should deploy all available resources to checkmate the activities of armed robbers, kidnappers, and other criminal elements in the state or risk being removed.

He further reiterated that residents in the State under his watch must sleep with their two eyes closed.