NDDC, Shell confirm transformative power of partnership – Alaibe

A former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Chief Ndutimi Alaibe, says the completion and inauguration of the 25.7-kilometre Ogbia-Nembe Road, demonstrates the transformative power of partnership.

Alaibe spoke during the inauguration ceremony of the N24.4 billion road with seven bridges, 53 culverts and 4 spurs, linking 14 communities.

He said it was a good example of what could be achieved through collaboration of development agencies.

He declared: The partnership between NDDC and Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, has yielded tremendous results, showcasing the splendid synergy between the two organisations.”

Alaibe canvassed for a more robust funding for the NDDC, stating that the Treasury Single Account, TSA, framework was a drawback to the expected rapid development of the Niger Delta region, stressing that the policy posed unnecessary limitations for the interventionist agency.

He advocated the removal of the Commission from operating under the TSA framework on account of its mandate to fast-track the development of Nigeria’s oil-rich region.

Also speaking at the occasion, the former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, commended the NDDC, SPDC, and other partners, including the government of Bayelsa State on the successful completion of the Ogbia-Nembe Road and bridges.

He said: “This achievement is a significant milestone for the Niger Delta region and a testament to the collaborative efforts of all involved.

“I am delighted to witness the inauguration of this vital infrastructure today. The Ogbia-Nembe Road and Bridges serve as a crucial link in the eastern part of Bayelsa State, benefiting 14 communities and enhancing connectivity in the region. It brings me great satisfaction to see this project come to fruition, especially considering the support it received during my tenure as the Governor of Bayelsa State.”

In his speech, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Duoye Diri, represented by the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Erujakpo, noted the contributions of the state to the realization of the project. He recalled that at some point, the project was stalled due to compensation issues, insecurity and lack of funds.

He stated: “The Bayelsa State government donated N3 billion for this project, which was instrumental in its continuation and completion. I want to thank the Nembe and other communities for their cooperation. I thank Shell, NDDC, and others. We are open to more collaborations with the NDDC for future projects. If we collaborate, the journey will be swift. While competition is healthy, collaboration, as demonstrated by the Bayelsa State government, is better.”

Top-ranking senators, led by Senate Committee Chairman on Niger Delta, Senator Asuquo Ekpeyong, graced the occasion and the leader of the delegation emphasised the need for continuity in administration, citing Lagos State as an example of sustained development initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said: “If the NDDC continues from where they left off, they will lead the region and align with the 10th Senate. As you continue in the spirit of continuity, you will rise in the annals of time. I urge the IOCs to continue partnering with the NDDC to develop the region,” Senator Asuquo said.

“I give kudos to the board and management of NDDC and also commend the SPDC while calling on other IOCs to partner with this development commission and make the Niger Delta great again.”

In her goodwill message, the Chairman, House Committee on NDDC, Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, applauded the NDDC and SPDC for their valuable collaboration, noting: “The foundation of community success and development often begins with a well-established road network, and the NDDC has undoubtedly excelled in this regard. I urge the NDDC to continue in implementing impactful projects that will further enhance economic activities and positively impact the lives of the people.