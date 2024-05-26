Hajj: Another Kebbi pilgrim dies in Mecca 

Another pilgrim from Kebbi has passed away after a brief illness in Mecca, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the deceased, Alhaji Muhammad Suleman, from Argungu Local Government Area, died on Sunday after a brief illness.

Alhaji Faruku Aliyu-Enabo, Executive Chairman, Kebbi Pilgrims Welfare Board, disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists in Mecca on Sunday.

He said: “The deceased died on Sunday after a brief illness and his funeral prayer took place at the Al-Masjid Al-Haram (Ka’aba).

“He was buried according to Islamic rites on the same day.

“On behalf of the Kebbi Government, I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, Kebbi pilgrims and the entire people of the state.

“We pray to the Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant his soul as well as the souls of departed Muslims, Jannatul Firdaus.”

The chairman urged the family of the deceased to take heart and accept the will of God Almighty in good faith, observing that no soul would live beyond its designated time.