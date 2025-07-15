Thousand dignitaries, well wishers in Daura for Buhari’s interment 

Thousands of well wishers including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Emirs of Zazzau, Kazaure, Dutse and the 19th Emir of Kano, are in Daura, Katsina, awaiting arrival of the body of former President Muhammad Buhari.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the body of the former President, who died on Sunday in London, was received by President Bola Tinubu in Katsina.

The body departed Katsina airport for Daura, his home town, in a motorcade accompanied by Tinubu and top government officials

The remains of Buhari are expected to be interred in Daura his home town after prayers are offered.

Other dignitaries at the residents of the late former president are, the Governor of Bauchi, Alhaji Bala Mohammed, former Governors of Kaduna, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal.

Others are the former Governors of Kogi, Yahaya Bello; Borno, Alimodu Sherif; Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi; Katsina, Aminu Masari, Kebbi, Adamu Aliero.

Also Read:

Others include former minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, former governor of Kebbi, Adamu Alero, former IG of Police Adamu, Amb. Babagana Kingibe,

NAN also reports that other thousands of well wishers gathered at the venue to bid the former president farewell, where the funeral prayer will take place in Daura.

Post Views: 26