Man U claim shock victory over Man City in FA Cup final

Manchester United FC ended a poor season on a high as Erik ten Hag ignored intense speculation about his future to mastermind a shock 2-1 FA Cup final win against rivals Manchester City.

The build-up to the second successive all-Manchester showpiece was dominated by the Dutchman’s future.

This was after a report on Friday claimed he would be sacked regardless of the outcome at Wembley.

But United impressively parked talk that Saturday could be Ten Hag’s last match as teenage stars Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo struck, with the side digging deep to triumph 2-1 after substitute Jeremy Doku’s late effort.

It is the Red Devils boss’ second piece of silverware in as many seasons, but time will tell whether the trophy and Europa League qualification satisfies ambitious Ineos after limping home eighth in the league.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was joined by Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer at Wembley, where United’s co-owners could not fail to have been impressed by Ten Hag’s game plan and his side’s output.

Most predicted City would become the first English side to win back-to-back domestic doubles fresh from sealing an unprecedented fourth straight top-flight title, but there appeared to be a hangover.

United, by contrast, were well-drilled and determined from the outset, with Garnacho capitalising on a defensive error to put Ten Hag’s side into a shock lead on the half-hour mark.

City manager Pep Guardiola said of that incident: “It can happen. Many things happen in a final. They scored two goals and we could not score more.”

Mainoo coolly extended their advantage at the end of a fine team move before half-time, which City responded to strongly as Erling Haaland hit the bar during a period of pressure.

There was late tension as the otherwise impressive Andre Onana let in a late Doku strike.

But the Red Devils were not to be denied as they ended a poor, injury-hit campaign with a win for Ten Hag, who will be hoping to avoid being sacked after winning the FA Cup like Louis van Gaal was in 2016.

Ten Hag admitted he does not know what his Manchester United future holds following the FA Cup final.

When asked by the BBC if he has been unfairly treated by the media, Ten Hag said: “I think so. The team, me as well, it’s not right.

“We did not have the players. We have seen the same things, it has not always been good football so we had to compromise and we can’t play the football we want to play.

“In two years since I have been here we’ve had the full squad two, three or four times.

“It was about us to prove a point after a year with so many setbacks, injuries and all the times we had to survive. The team showed so much resilience and I am proud of them.”

Regarding his future at Old Trafford, Ten Hag said: “I don’t know. The only thing I’m doing is preparing my team, developing my team, progressing my team and individual players.

“To me this is a project. When I came here it was a mess, we know better but we are by far not where we want to be.”

dpa/NAN.