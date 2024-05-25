Labour Party suspends National Chairman

The Edo State chapter of the Labour Party has suspended its National Chairman, Julius Abure.

The notice of suspension of the National Chairman was contained in two letters dated May 14 and 15, 2024.

While the first letter gave the notice, the second ratified it.

The two letters were ratified by the Edo State Executive Committee of the party at its meeting on Friday night in Benin, the state capital.

The letters showed that Abure was suspended by his Ward 3 chapter in Arue-Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State for alleged high-handedness and anti-party activities.

He was accused of “high-handedness and anti-party activities in the administration of the party and other myriads of allegations of fraud levelled against you, which are (currently) under investigation.

“While the suspension is with immediate effect, you are advised to restrain from holding out or parading yourself a member of Labour party, Ward 3, Arue, Uromi in Ean North-East LGA, Edo State.”

The letter was signed by the Ward Chairman, Thompson Ehiguese, and Ward Secretary, Stanley Usiomoh.

Also, the letter of ratification of his suspension was forwarded to the State Executive Committee of the party through the State Chairman by the Local Government Chairman of the party in Esan North-East, Patrick Onogbeni, and LGA Secretary, Ehikioya Eromosele.