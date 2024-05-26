Al Ahly claim record-extending 12th CAF Champions League title

Egyptian giants, Al Ahly, claimed a record-extending 12th CAF Champions League title after defeating Esperance 1-0 in the second leg of the final at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the win makes it the fourth time Al Ahly will lift the prestigious trophy in succession.

Following a goalless stalemate in Rades on May 19, the Egyptians, with the backing of their highly vocal home crowd, did just enough to subdue their Tunisian opponent.

Ahly’s only goal of the match came courtesy of an unfortunate own goal by Roger Aholou after a header by Ramy Moustafa came off the inside of the defender’s leg to beat young goalkeeper, Amenallah Memmiche, in the fourth minute.

Played at an electrifying pace under the Cairo stars, both sides had an equal go at each other throughout the encounter, with attack after attack being thwarted by equally solid defending.

A glaring chance for Esperance came in the 52nd minute when TKA’s low drive almost caught Mostafa Shobeir off guard, who was fortunate to see the strike go inches wide.

The Tunisians, with momentum on their side, almost levelled matters just after the hour mark after the Brazilian duo of Yan Sasse and Rodrigo Silva combined, with Sasse striking a beautiful curler that went just wide off target.

Ahly almost doubled their lead when Emam Ashour dribbled past two defenders to unleash a potent strike that was fisted away by the keeper.

Coming on to bring in his experience, the ever-green Afsha almost made it two in the 87th minute with a well taken free kick that came off the bar in what could have been a wonder strike by the marksman.

The game ended 1-0 in favour of the club of the century who were crowned champions of Africa once again in front of their home fans in Cairo.