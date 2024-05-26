Federal High Court denies contract with Agric Ministry, others 

The Federal High Court has denied entering into a contract agreement with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security Nigeria and Discovery Group Latam DAS.

It made this known on Sunday in a press release by its Assistant Director of Information, Dr. Catherine Oby-Christopher.

The statement, in Abuja, was titled: “DISCLAIMER: Federal High Court disowns fraudulent contract agreement.”

It said: “The attention of the Federal High Court of Nigeria management has been drawn to purported contract agreement between the ‘Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security Nigeria and the Discovery Group Latam DAS,’ in which an electronic mail was generated from the court’s official email address to some foreign nationals.

“In the said email, the sender masqueraded as the Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Sulaiman Amida Hassan Esq, asking the prospective contract, Diego Fraga of Discovery Group Latam SAS to either come to Nigeria or have their legal representative sign a contract attestation at the Federal High Court in Nigeria.

“The Federal High Court of Nigeria wishes to inform the general public both at home and in diaspora to disregard the unfounded contract between ‘Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security Nigeria and the Discovery Group Latam SAS.’

“The court did not issue any mail requesting the presence or legal representation of anyone or corporate entity.

“Should you encounter any suspicious activity or receive questionable communication purportedly from the Court, we strongly advise you to immediately report such correspondence to the relevant authorities, including law enforcement agencies or our official contact channels.

“EMAIL: info@fhc.gov.ng; fhc.informationdepartment@gmail.com; +234 8033883107; +234 8066267618.

“Furthermore, be warned that should you choose to proceed with any interaction or transaction despite being alerted to potential risks, you do so entirely at your own discretion and liability.

“The Federal High Court of Nigeria bears no responsibility for any consequences resulting from such voluntary actions.”