Oyo LG polls: Voters calmly await arrival of late officials

Residents of Oyo State waited patiently on Saturday to elect their local government leaders even as some wards experienced the late arrival of electoral officials and materials.

In Ibadan, the state capital, the News Agency of Nigeria in Ibadan reports that intending voters remained calm.

They were waiting with high hopes to perform their civic duty.

Labour Party chairmanship candidate, Oluyole Local Government Area, Oyebukola Akinpelu, said electoral officials were still being expected at Ward 9, Onipe area of Ibadan at about 9:20am.

She told the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday that the area was, however, peaceful and calm.

Akinpelu said she was pleased with the conduct of voters who stood in groups awaiting the arrival of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission officials with voting materials.

Similarly, electoral officials were yet to resume at Wards 1, 2 and 3 at Aba Aremu, Ido Local Government Area at about 9:15am.

NAN reports that some shops opened for business with commercial motorcyclists at their business.

Some commuters at Omi Adio, Bakatari, along the Oyo/Ogun border, however, told NAN that they were being charged double the cost of the transport fare.

NAN reports that the election is expected to take place in 6,693 polling units across the 33 local government areas of Oyo State to decide chairmen and councillors to oversee grassroots administration.

Accreditation and voting are meant to take place simultaneously between 8am and 3pm.