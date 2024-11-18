Lagos further extends free hypertension, diabetes screening exercise



The Lagos State Government has announced another extension of its free hypertension and diabetes screening campaign, “Know Your Numbers, Control Your Numbers,” which will now run until Sunday, 24th November 2024.

This marks the second extension of the initiative, initially slated to end on 3rd November 2024.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed the extension, urging residents to seize the opportunity to prioritize their health. “We have seen an overwhelming response from the public, and it is clear that extending the campaign further will allow even more Lagosians to benefit from this lifesaving initiative. Hypertension and diabetes are silent killers, and knowing your health numbers is a crucial step toward managing these conditions effectively,” he said.

Prof. Abayomi emphasized the significance of early detection and management of hypertension and diabetes in reducing complications such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure. “The government remains committed to reducing the disease burden in our state by providing access to free screenings across all Local Government Areas,” he noted.

Over 330 designated screening sites, including 30 General Hospitals and 300 Primary Health Centres, will continue to offer these services daily from 9 a.m.

The Commissioner highlighted the campaign’s alignment with the national ‘10 Million Project,’ an initiative to screen 10 million Nigerians for hypertension and diabetes. Since its launch on 28th October 2024, thousands of Lagosians have been screened. “The campaign reflects our government’s proactive approach to preventive healthcare and demonstrates our commitment to creating a healthier Lagos,” Prof. Abayomi added.

He further praised the involvement of key government officials, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, who led by example by undergoing screenings. Their participation underscores the campaign’s importance and serves as a call to action for all residents to follow suit.

Prof. Abayomi reiterated the Ministry’s appeal to religious organizations, community leaders, and social influencers to amplify awareness about the campaign. “These leaders play a vital role in encouraging people to take advantage of this opportunity. Together, we can make a significant impact in preventing avoidable complications and saving lives,” he stated.

He also urged residents, especially those aged 40 and above or with a family history of hypertension or diabetes, to make use of the extended period. “This initiative is free and accessible to everyone. We encourage Lagosians to visit the designated centers, get screened, and take proactive measures toward their health,” Prof. Abayomi advised.

The campaign, which will now conclude on 24th November 2024, continues to offer screenings at no cost. Residents are encouraged to adopt healthier lifestyles, including regular exercise and balanced diets, to complement the knowledge gained from their screenings.

