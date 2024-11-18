Restructuring only panacea to Nigeria’s progress, says Gani Adams 

Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, at the weekend, restated the need for restructuring ,saying it is the only panacea to solving the structural imbalances in Nigeria.

Iba Adams made the disclosure on Saturday in Ira, Kwara State, during the 2024 edition of Oya Festival.

He emphasized the need for Nigeria to go back to regionalism where each of the regions would be allowed to develop at their own pace.

The Yoruba generalissimo stated also that the idea of having a more powerful, centralist government is a true reflection of statism which centralises huge power solely to the Federal Government, adding that such a political arrangement is not too good for a country like Nigeria.

“Restructuring remains the only alternative for Nigeria to move forward. Let us adopt regionalism as a better option that would allow the federating units to develop at their own pace.

“Senegal is a country with 14 regions and a population of about 17 million people. The country has succeeded in sustaining its socio economic growth and development with uninterrupted power supply and effective security.

“In Senegal, power is stable 24 hours daily. The people enjoy the quality of life and they are secured and safe moving across the country without any security breach or threat.

“The road and other infrastructures in Senegal remain one of the best in African countries.

“Also in Gambia, the government is very sensitive to the plights of the citizens. Gambia with a population of two million live comfortably in their country.

“Gambia has six regions and they sustain the economy of the country through tax and tourism and there is effective security in the country.

“As much as we want a good living standard and quality life here in Nigeria, there is a need for us to restructure Nigeria by embracing regionalism as the best option.

“The two countries highlighted above – Senegal with 17 million population and 14 regions and Gambia with population of less than three million and six regions succeeded by running their government through federalism.

“But Nigeria with 250 million people has failed in addressing its challenges and the country is showing every indices of a failed nation. In Nigeria today, the spate of insecurity is alarming.

“The economic situation in the country is not something to write home about. We call on the National Assembly and the Executive to review the Nigerian constitution.

“Restructuring is the only panacea to Nigeria’s structural deficit and until Nigeria is restructured using regionalism as the best template, I am afraid the country may not survive the next two years of constant problems and challenges.”

Meanwhile, the Guest Speaker, Engr. Gbadamosi Kazeem from Federal Polytechnics, Offa spoke about the humility displayed by Oya as the wife of Sango.

He highlighted the need for women to be humble and courageous, drawing inspiration from Oya’s great virtues.

“Today’s event is not just a fanfare. It is an opportunity for us to learn great lessons from the life and times of Oya, a great woman that had been a source of inspiration to many and a symbol of humility to her husband Sango”

The Onira of Ira,Oba Abdul Wahab Oyewale Oyetoro expressed appreciation to Iba Gani Adams for promoting the cultural identity of Yoruba across Yoruba land.

Oba Oyetoro said Ira will continue to support Iba in his cultural promotion agenda.

Chairman of the day, Prince Kehinde Arowolo,who is the Chief Executive Officer, White Flag Hotel, Ilorin, urged sons and daughters of Ira to support the OPC in order to ensure peace and progress in Ira.

Present at the event were the Ira Council of Chiefs, Ira Descendants Union (IDU) members of the National Executive Council and National Coordinating Council (NCC) among others.

