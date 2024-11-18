Abiodun swears in 20 new LG chairmen in Ogun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Monday in Abeokuta swore in 20 newly-elected local government chairmen following their victory during Saturday’s election.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony, Abiodun urged the new council chairmen to be accountable and ensure dividends of democracy cut across all parts of their local government areas.

The governor assured them of good governance at the state government level, saying his administration would continue to give maximum support to the overall development of the local government areas.

He urged the new leaders at the council level to ensure a translation of state government policies to various constituencies at the local government level.

“Your emergence at the polls signifies the continued support people have given to our administration. We have performed well in the last five years.

“This success is timely and a way of demonstrating the good work of President Bola Tinubu.

“Work closely with the state government and other stakeholders. We will give you the needed support to achieve the goals before you.

“Embrace innovations in generating revenue without overburdening the residents you serve,” Abiodun said.

The governor appealed to stakeholders to support the newly-sworn in chairmen by making reasonable demands.

Speaking on behalf of the new chairmen, the Chairman of Sagamu local government, Olasile Odulate, promised that they would not disappoint the state and the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that APC won all the chairmanship seats in all the 20 LGAS in the state.

