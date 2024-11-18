Erotic Monday Night: Slow sex, best sex, by Tiwa Says

Sometimes we close our minds to possibilities when we become used to a certain way of life. It happens to the best of us. But really it shouldn’t be so. The world is evolving with new innovations everyday. So deciding to hold on to your old ways just means that you will most likely be left behind or be missing out.

I understand that not all innovations may be beneficial. But then you won’t know until you try. It’s just like driving a car that operates on manual and refusing one that operates on automatic because you want to stick to the good old ways.

I’ve been thinking a lot lately about the human mind and our need for constant excitement. Life gets pretty basic when you have been doing something for a while, even if it is something you love.

The same goes for relationships and sex. You have to keep being creative to keep things going well. Things can get tricky though if the feeling is one sided. That’s the dilemma I found myself in.

I was scrolling through my phone that weekend and I came across a name I had not seen in a while. My curiosity got the better of me so I chatted with this fella. We met at a party some months before. We connected but couldn’t talk much because I went to the party with another male. We exchanged contacts though.

It was after I sent a message that I noticed that he had sent me a couple of messages that I didn’t reply to. Still he was quite excited about hearing from me. We fixed a date for the evening. I wasn’t interested in going out, so I invited him to my place.

When I opened the door for him to come in, I was pleasantly surprised because he was looking better than I remembered. We talked about random things but I was enthralled. Now I know why I was attracted in the first place. He knows a lot about a lot of things and he knows how to hold a conversation.

I didn’t want to rush things. I was enjoying his company as it was. Again he surprised me by asking if he could kiss me. Such a gentleman. I smiled and said: “Sure,” not knowing what to expect.

I wasn’t disappointed though. His kiss was so soft. It was like our lips melted into each other. It was beautiful. I moved closer to him and held his head. We were kissing for like 10 minutes. I didn’t want it to stop. I started to take off my clothes, but he stopped me. He looked into my eyes as he took off my clothes. When he was done, he stared at me for a complete minute before burying his face in my bosom.

He inhaled my smell and moaned. Then he used his tongue to trace the outline of my nipples, sending shivers down my spine.

He sucked on my breasts with passion, yet gently. It was like I had never had my breasts sucked before. The feeling was new and very refreshing.

I moved my hands to his pants, undid his belt and removed the pants. He didn’t object. I wanted to experience this guy so I pulled him on top of me. He entered me slowly and smoothly. We both gasped.

I was used to hard and fast thrusts, but his was slow. I was practically purring. As he fucked me, he sucked on my breasts. All these were done intentionally and slowly. I grabbed his ass and squeezed it. The pleasure was driving me out of my mind.

He kept muttering: “Baby, baby.” I raised my hips and whined from underneath as I grabbed his side ass. I couldn’t take it anymore. I came, shouting: “Oh God, oh God.” He didn’t stop. At some point, he raised my legs and continued to give it to me nice and slow. I came two more times before he let go. He then came. It seemed like he was convulsing. I was a little scared.

It was after we were done that I noticed tears rolling down my face. This guy is a keeper. I’m not letting go of this one at all.

I would love to hear your comments:

