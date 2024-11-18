Brain surgery for journalist: Concerned citizens appeal to Sanwo-Olu, Dangote, others

Some concerned citizens, including media and corporate affairs practitioners, have appealed to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, banks, Dangote Foundation, MTN Foundation and other notable organisations and citizens to help provide financial assistance for Kolawole Kuforiji, a Nigerian journalist who requires Deep Brain Stimulation surgery that is expected to cost $35,000, which is about N57 million, in Turkey.

Specifically, friends of Kuforiji who initiated the moves to seek financial support have sent: “SOS For Journalist Kola Kuforiji,” to many.

Those already contacted are Governor Sanwo-Olu, Dangote Foundation, MTN Foundation, all Nigerian banks through the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited Foundation, Chevron Nigeria Foundation, Guinness Nigeria Foundation, Nigerian Breweries Foundation, Shell Nigeria Foundation, Total E&P Nigeria Foundation, and Babcock University.

Beside the calls for institutional supports to save the life of Kuforiji, the group of friends have opened a bank account with Polaris Bank (Name of Account: SOS FOR JOURNALIST KOLA KUFORIJI/Account Number: 1790322317) and have started making individual donations.

Donations to the fund from as little as N1,000 to N150,000 have risen to N842,940 at the last count.

The life of Kuforiji, a 54-year-old husband and father of two, who had worked for about two decades with Rhythm FM (Silverbird Group), reporting business, was turned upside down when he was diagnosed with a drug-resistant Parkinson’s disease with pronounced difficulty in walking and tremor.

He has been ill for more than two years and the severity and debilitating nature of the illness has depleted the finances of his family.

He was initially treated at Ikorodu General Hospital, Lagos, where a presumptive diagnosis of his medical condition was made.

He was over a year ago referred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, but there has been little improvement in his health.

Medical treatment abroad now offers the best option for his recovery with a recommendation from Atasehir Medicana International Hospital, Atasehir/Istanbul, Turkey confirming that he will need a Deep Brain Stimulation surgery.

Over the years, Kuforiji has explored his media platform as a strong tool to drive financial inclusion and expand the frontier of knowledge of Nigerians on the activities and stride of the energy, banking and finance sectors at large to national development.

Despite his illness, he remains hopeful and determined to overcome.

