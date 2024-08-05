Lagos Campus Beach Soccer competition gets date, venue

Nigeria’s most anticipated youth tournament, Lagos Campus Beach Soccer, has been scheduled to hold from October 19 to 20, 2024 at Elegushi Beach, Lekki, Lagos State.

The date and venue of the Lagos Campus Beach Soccer competition was announced in a statement by the organisers.

The event, themed: “Addressing Drug Abuse and Addiction,” aims to tackle the rising issue of drug abuse and addiction among youth in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

The Special Assistant to Lagos State Governor on Grassroots Sports Development, Adebanji Atewogboye, revealed the details on Sunday in Lagos.

Atewogboye said the event, organised by the Lagos State Government through his office, is in collaboration with BrandEscort Communications and will attract participants from all higher institutions in the state.

He said: “We are excited to bring together all higher institutions from across the state for two days filled with competitive soccer, sportsmanship, and fun in the sun.

“Lagos Campus Beach Soccer is an excellent opportunity for students to showcase their skills, enjoy team bonding, and engage with peers from different institutions.”

Bamidele Adeleye, Managing Director of BrandEscort Communications and Convener of the event, announced that the 2024 edition, scheduled to hold at Elegushi Beach in Lekki, will attract thousands of fun lovers from various campuses and across the state.

Adeleye said: “We are confident that the students will benefit greatly from the experience.

“The tournament will feature teams from various institutions, ensuring a diverse and dynamic competition.

“We will also be hosting ‘Campus Stomping,’ a promotional event, at various institutions across the state starting in September.

“During Campus Stomping, students will have the opportunity to play various outdoor games and win gift items, as well as free tickets to attend the grand finale of the event at Elegushi Beach.”

Adeleye urged corporate organisations to partner with the state government to find lasting solution to the alarming rate of drug abuse and addiction among the youth in the state.

