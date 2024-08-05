Protest: CP directs journalists to wear attires of media outfits, bear ID cards

The Commissioner, Federal Capital Territory Police Command, CP Benneth Igweh, has directed journalists who intend to continue covering the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protest to wear outfits bearing the name of their companies and have a means of identification.

The directive by the Commissioner of Police came on the day newsmen were fired at by security agents during the protest.

The incident took place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Speaking in a statement late on Sunday, the spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, said: “The Commissioner of Police FCT Command directed me to inform all pressmen who intend to go out and cover the ongoing National protests to adequately dress in the attire of their respective media organizations and also come along with a valid means of identification.”

Adeh, a Superintendent of Police, did not give any reason for the directive in her statement.

