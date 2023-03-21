Kashamu’s 26-year-old son wins Ogun assembly seat

Rasheed Kashamu, son of the late astute politician cum businessman Senator Buruji Kashamu, has won a seat, Ijebu North Constituency 1, in the Ogun State assembly election held on Saturday 18th March 2023.

He is just 26 years old, just like Rukayat Shittu who also won a seat to represent Owode/Onire constituency in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State House of Assembly. She is equally 26 years old.

The younger Kashamu of the Peoples Democratic Party polled 10,004 to defeat the incumbent member of the Ogun State House of Assembly, ‘Niyi Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress.

At 26, Rasheed and Rukayat will be youngest House of Assembly members in their states.

Rasheed has a B.Sc in International Business and Management from Brunel University, London, and a Master of Science degree in International Finance and Investment from the University of Surrey.

Rukayat is a former Senate President of Congress of NOUN Students (CONS) at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

In the result announced by the INEC returning officer, Professor Hakeem Ijaya, Rukayat who contested on the platform of APC scored 7,521 votes to beat her PDP rival, who polled 6,957 votes in the Saturday House of Assembly election.