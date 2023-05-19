Inauguration: FG announces closure of roads linking secretariat

The Federal Government FG has ordered the closure of roads linking Federal Secretariat Complexes of Phase I, II, III and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The closure is to effective from 2:00 p. m. Friday May 26, to Monday May 29.

Dr Ngozi Onwudiwe, who is the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, office of the Head of the Service of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), made the disclosure in a circular on Friday in Abuja.

According to Onwudiwe, the order is in line with security arrangements by the Presidential Transition Council, for the smooth conduct of the inauguration parade for the swearing-in ceremony of President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu May 29.

“Accordingly, officers and intending visitors to the affected areas will not be allowed access till Tuesday May 30 when work will resume in earnest.