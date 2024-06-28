How I overcame drug addiction — Founder, Drug Foundation

David Folaranmi, a repentant drug addict, has narrated his experience on drug addiction and how he was rescued from the social vice.

Folaranmi, who is the founder of David Folaranmi Foundation, narrated his experience in Enugu on Thursday.

He spoke during the foundation’s 6th Annual Symposium on Drug Abuse at the University of Nigeria Enugu Campus.

The event, held for the youth, was themed: “Evidence Is Clear: Invest In Prevention.”

Folaranmi said: “I was once a drug addict.

“When I finished schooling in Nigeria, I went to the UK in 2010 and some of my friends introduced me to hard drugs.

“It became bad that I started selling my property, including my car, and started living on the streets in the UK.

“It took up to seven years of moving from one place to the other, but I was rescued and rehabilitated.

“When I got better in 2017, I started this foundation to save the youths from drug addiction.”

The Founder called for an increased campaign against drug abuse in the country, particularly in the South East, to discourage youths from consuming hard drugs.

“When I went for a programme and a drug survey came out, and there were high prevalence cases in the Southeast, we decided to establish the foundation in Enugu,” he said.

Speaking on the theme, Folaranmi said the prevention should start from the family, where parents were expected to speak to their children on dangers of drug abuse.

According to him, communities, schools, media and religious leaders also have roles to play in that regard.

Folaranmi explained that the symposium was also meant to remind the young people on the issue of drug abuse and its effects in the society, so they would not forget.

He said: “So if we can teach them at school level on prevention, it will not exceed to their adulthood.

“We will train them on causes, risk factors, and preventive measures.

“As we train them, they will go out and train others.”

Folaranmi revealed that the foundation was borne out of the need to educate Nigerians against drug abuse, especially the young people.

Delivering a lecture on Drug Abuse, the Associate Dean, Student Affairs, UNEC, Prof. Philip Udoh, recalled that during his days in school, illicit drugs were not consumed, but were common among students.

While urging them to seek medical help, if affected by it, Udoh urged for a total ban on sale of hard drugs from markets.

In a remark, Lieutenant Colonel Adeyemi Abolade, the Commander, 82 Division Medical Services and Hospital, Enugu, commended the foundation for the programme, saying that drug abuse was a menace to the society.

Abolade urged students to desist from it as its prevention was cheap, but could cost a lot to treat.

A student, Miracle Oji, from Jesus Foundation School, Enugu, expressed happiness over the sensitisation, stressing: “I have learnt a lot about drug abuse and how it affects our lives.

“I will take the message to my friends and other members of my community.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event was attended by many secondary schools from the state capital, representatives of security agencies and health officers among others.