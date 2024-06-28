Turkish Airlines bags ninth time best European airline award

Turkish Airlines has won the Best Airline in Europe Award for the ninth time at the prestigious 2024 World Airline Awards, held in London’s Fairmont Windsor Park.

The airline, which said this in a statement on Thursday, revealed it also won two other top awards at the ceremony.

These were the “World’s Best Business Class Catering” and “Best Airline in Southern Europe”.

It quoted the organisers of the award, Skytrax, also known as the Oscars of the aviation industry, as saying: “Turkish Airlines flies to more countries than any other.”

The successful flag carrier said that Bilal Ekşi, its CEO, received the awards on behalf of the company at the ceremony, adding that it also received a plethora of accolades at the ceremony.

It said this was in addition to being recognised as the “Best Airline in Europe”.

The statement added: “Based on results from the independent surveys carried out by Skytrax, Turkish Airlines has been named best airline both in Europe and Southern Europe.

“These awards highlight the carrier’s exceptional service quality across its extensive network, underscoring the airline’s dedication to providing a seamless and comfortable travel experience for its passengers.

“Continuing to set the benchmark for in-flight dining and offering passengers an unforgettable gastronomic journey above the clouds, Turkish Airlines has secured ‘World’s Best Business Class Catering” award.’”

The airline’s CEO expressed delighted to receive the prestigious awards from Skytrax.

Ekşi was quoted as saying at the ceremony: “Being named the Best Airline in Europe and in Southern Europe, and receiving recognition for our business class catering excellence is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.

“As the Turkish Airlines family, we would like to thank our valued passengers, who deemed us worthy of these wonderful awards, and the Skytrax team, who put this evaluation into practice.

“With Turkish hospitality in our DNA, we remain committed to delivering an unmatched travel experience to our passengers, and will continue to innovate and enhance our services.”

On his part, Skytrax CEO, Edward Plaisted, said: “We congratulate Turkish Airlines on being named the Best Airline in Europe, which for the ninth time is a remarkable achievement in such a competitive region, and demonstrates that they are a customer favourite.

“Turkish Airlines repeated earlier year successes by winning the award for the World’s Best Business Class Catering and the airline and its catering partner Turkish DO&CO should be very proud of this success.

“Through these awards, Turkish Airlines reaffirms its leading position in hospitality, service quality and extensive network, which boasts more countries than any other.

“With the addition of Melbourne route in March 2024, the national flag carrier’s network has expanded to six continents.

“The airline is also committed to sustainability in aviation, undertaking various projects to create a better world for future generations.

“Turkish Airlines continues to uphold its signature service quality, ensuring best-in-class travel experience for its passengers.”

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Turkish Airlines, a Star Alliance member, has a fleet of 458 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 347 worldwide destinations as 293 international and 53 domestics in 130 countries.

The Star Alliance network was established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, based on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition, and seamless service.

Since inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a focus on improving customer experience across the Alliance journey.

The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, and Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers more than 10,000 daily flights to almost 1,200 airports in 184 countries.

Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partners, Juneyao Airlines and THAI Smile Airways.