GOtv offers free one month subscription to customers

Pay-television service provider, GOtv, has announced a new offer that will make its subscribers who stay connected non-stop from November 25 to January 31, 2018 enjoy its services in February 2018 free of charge.

The offer, tagged: “February on Us,” is open to GOtv MAX, GOtv Plus and GOtv Value customers and comes under WAWU, the reward and incentive-driven platform for all GOtv customers, which launched in October 2017.

“We understand that times are hard and the start of a new year is usually greeted with financial challenges. With this offer we are taking off the burden of a month’s subscription from our customers, provided they stay active on any of the listed packages,” said John Ugbe, Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria.

Ugbe explained that the offer is line with GOtv’s vision to make pay TV available to all and as part of the company’s broader objectives of providing the best possible video entertainment experience.

The offer is also open to new customers who subscribe to either GOtv MAX, Plus and Value before November 25 and remain active till January 31, 2018.

Meanwhile, customers whose accounts get disconnected within the promo period will be ineligible for the free subscription in February.