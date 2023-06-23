Gani Adams applauds Tinubu’s reform initiatives, tasks him on insecurity

The Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has applauded the various reform initiatives of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, affirming that he has started on a right footing.

Aare Adams, in a statement he personally signed and made available to the media by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, said the new move by Tinubu has shown that Tinubu is in charge of the policy-direction of his administration.

The Yoruba generalissimo noted also that the appointment of the Service Chiefs had reflected the desire of a president that is in tune with the importance of Federal character and one that is ready to accommodate all the six- geo political zones in the service of the nation.

He stated that the newly signed electricity reform bill and students educational loans were noble initiatives that would guarantee effective power generation, supply and distribution and also engender growth across all sectors in the states.

“I think President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has started on a right footing and Nigerians are watching with great expectations.

“Leadership is all about service to the people and the president has shown determination with the various reform initiatives he had embarked on since May 29 when he assumed the mantle of leadership as the President and Commander- in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Setting a realistic agenda on the Nigerian economy and education sector, Iba Adams stated within the first six months of the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu administration, Nigerians that are unemployed can assess a monthly stipend of fifteen thousand naira (N15,000) each for a recorded 10 million Nigerians that would take care of their upkeep and house rents before they secure employment.

He disclosed that children can also be taken care of through social security initiatives as it is done in the developed world.

“The stipend should be on a 65/35 ratio. The 65 per cent will go to unemployed Nigerians and 35 per cent for children between the ages of one and 18, and the aged ones specifically the senior citizens who have reached the age of 65 years and above and are not on pension, as well as physically-challenged Nigerians.

“The money can be generated through special tax from Multinational Companies and other investors in Nigeria and a Special Revenue Generation Committee should be established to work on the modalities. This will reduce crime in the country and also reduce the spate of insecurity.

“This committee should also be empowered to stop illegal mining going on in some parts of the country.

“From Zamfara to Oyo, Enugu to Kebbi, Osun to Rivers, illegal miners are on the rampage and government is losing billions of dollars every year.

“It is ridiculous and embarrassing that majority of these perpetrators are foreigners, backed by some unpatriotic and selfish Nigerians.

“If this menace can be appropriately and effectively tackled with the use of force and legal sanctions, Federal and State Governments will be making tens of billions of dollars yearly. And if this money is judiciously used, majority of the challenges confronting the Nigerian State will become history.

“State government should also support the new education loan for tertiary institutions and ensure that education is free at sub-national levels.

“The recent appointment of the Service Chiefs truly reflected the desire of a president who is ready to run an ‘all- inclusive government’.

Iba Adams added that the oil sector is undergoing a reform that would bring about both immediate and future gains.

“From a reliable source from the NNPC , oil theft costs Nigeria up to $1.9 billion every month and that is about N18 trillion annually in Nigerian currency.

“This is about 85 per cent of the Nigerian budget signed last year by former President Muhammadu Buhari and put at about N21.83 trillion for the 2022 Budget.

“But with effective local security with collaboration with government security agencies, oil theft can be reduced to 20 percent within six months.

“Mr. President must work out an action plan that will reduce oil theft across the country.

“The huge amount that had been going down the drain through oil theft should be checked.

“The Federal Government can stop this by creating a special tribunal on oil theft and prosecute people perpetrating economic sabotage”.

He restated the need for a state police to be in concurrent list, while Federal police to be on exclusive list, adding that state police would reduce insecurity in all states.

While urging the new administration under Tinubu to work with the National Assembly and bring about a complete reform in the police, he stated further that efforts should be made to reduce the spate of insecurity and crime across the country.

“Our land border should be opened with effective security in order to stop illegal immigrants and goods from entering our country, and efforts should be made to reduce huge tariffs on imported goods, especially on vehicles coming to the country through our land borders.

“The Federal Government should encourage manufacturers from bringing raw materials that are not produced in the country to aid local production.

“This is possible when the tariff is reasonable for importers.

The Federal Government FG should stop round tripping in order to strengthen the Nigerian currency and aid forex control in the country